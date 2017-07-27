Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire said on "Fox & Friends" that some college campuses remain "unsafe" for conservative speakers like himself.

In February 2016, Shapiro's scheduled appearance at California State University, Los Angeles triggered a near-riot. Shapiro said agitators were "bused in" to protest the event and he had to be escorted by police away from the scene after speaking.

Other conservative speakers have generated similar angry responses from students on California college campuses, including Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Shapiro is set to testify today at a House hearing on free speech on college campuses. He said this morning that most college campuses are safe, but the violent protests are becoming more common.

He said he'd like to see federal funding for colleges linked to their willingness to enforce the law and go after violent protesters to ensure the First Amendment rights of speakers.

"Very often, the universities use that as an excuse to prevent conservatives from speaking on campus. They don't actually do anything about the crime that's being committed," said Shapiro, adding that if the trend continues, "we're going to see a complete shutdown of free speech on campuses over time."

Watch the interview above and Shapiro's testimony below.

