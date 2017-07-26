Ryan Praises Trump: 'A Great Day for American Manufacturing'

Charles Krauthammer questioned President Trump's decision to bar transgender individuals from serving in the military.

He said the defense department is reviewing the new policy.

The Washington Examiner reported Trump's move may have been made to appease some Republicans to support border wall funding.

"Was there a crisis that [this] suddenly had to be withdrawn?" he said of the allowance of trangender people to serve.

He said Trump didn't offer any answers on whether current trangender servicepeople must be discharged, similar to how the travel ban caught people transiting to the U.S. in a bind at J.F.K.

"This is not how you run a railroad," he said. "This is really bizarre."

