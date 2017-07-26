'Like a Suspense Novel': Schlapp Talks Wasserman Schultz' IT Staffer Probe

Mark Steyn said all the aspects of "collusion" the Democrats and Robert Mueller are searching for regarding President Trump can be found in the ongoing story of a former IT staffer to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).

As FoxNews.com reported, Imran Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport on a bank fraud charge, and was found to have smashed hard drives in his possession.

"It's about everything that the Democrats and the media spent months... trying to prove [with] the Russia investigation," he said.

Steyn said Awan's story involved a powerful political figure trying to interfere in a federal investigation.

"We have actual criminal elements," he said. "Everything they've been looking for is... staring them in the face with this mysterious guy."

Steyn asked how "one guy from Pakistan" and several family members end up providing computer services for dozens of powerful Democrats.

Earlier this year, Wasserman Schultz objected to Capitol Police's request to take computer equipment belonging to Awan.

She threatened the chief with "consequences" and said his actions were improper.

Steyn reminded Tucker Carlson that Wasserman Schultz was head of the DNC during the Clinton email scandal.

He said Americans mustn't worry about whether Vladimir Putin gave DNC data to WikiLeaks, because Awan had Wasserman Schultz' passwords.

"Mueller can wrap this thing up in the next 48 hours" if he investigates it, Steyn said.

