Professor Blasts Campus 'Mob' Calling for 'Day Without White People'

WA Prof Confronted By Race Activists: I Don't Know if It's Safe to Return

A professor who has repeatedly appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss being "mobbed" into leaving campus because he is white reportedly filed a multi-million-dollar suit against the school.

Bret Weinstein, who told Carlson earlier this year he has faced calls to resign as well as general harassment from the left, filed a $3.8 million tort lawsuit against Evergreen State College, the Washington Times reported.

Watchdog site Campus Reform published the purported legal documents.

Weinstein's suit claims the college "failed to set and enforce necessary boundaries in the workplace on campus," and chose not to enforce parts of the Code of Conduct.

"[Evergreen College] sent the unmistakable message that the school will tolerate and even endorse egregious violations purportedly to advance racial social goals... fostering a racially hostile environment," the suit said.

Weinstein reportedly also accused his critics of "berating" him for appearing with Tucker Carlson multiple times.

Watch Weinstein's earlier interview with Carlson above.

Tucker: The Left on Campus Is a 'Snake Eating Its Own Tail'

'You Mean Sex & the City?': Dem Rips Trump's 'Disgusting' BSA Speech