Krauthammer: Dems Have Been 'Living Off Glory Years for Decades'

Turley: Firing Mueller Would Create 'Biggest Jam Since Taft Got Stuck in WH Tub'

Tucker Carlson responded to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif), who called "Tucker Carlson Tonight" a racist program, after its host questioned her residency.

Previously, Carlson questioned how Waters, who represents one of the poorest districts in California, lives in a multi-million-dollar mansion outside her district and is one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

He again noted that she has held elected office for nearly 40 years and lives in $4.3 million home several miles north of her Los Angeles district.

"We're not alleging wrongdoing here, but really, how did this happen?" he asked.

Waters recently said that she "owns several properties" and "the way Carlson talked about it is 'what right does an African-American woman have to do well'."

"He doesn't know anything about my investments," she added.

In response, Carlson revealed that Waters "investments" may be those that have to do with One United Bank.

Waters' husband, Sid Williams, was a board member of the bank at the time it received a $12 million bailout during the 2008 market turmoil.

"Maybe those are her 'investments'," Carlson said, adding that she also paid $600,000 to her daughter from her campaign chest.

He said he reserves final judgment on the matter, and has repeatedly invited Waters on his program.

Lara Trump: Nobody in Russia Probe 'Used BleachBit or Destroyed Cell Phones With Hammers'

Repeal ObamaCare or 'You're Fired': Trump Warns Price at Boy Scouts' Jambo