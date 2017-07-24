Keith Ellison Wants American Health Care to Look More Like Cuba's

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore celebrated reaching 5 million followers on his Twitter account by donating five $1,000 checks to anti-Trump causes.

Moore let five of his followers each pick an anti-Trump cause he announced Sunday evening.

He later announced the winners of his anti-Trump initiative.

Moore has been a militant activist against President Trump, calling the campaign the "Donald Trump Shit-Show" and the president himself a "wretched, ignorant, dangerous part-time clown and full time sociopath."

The documentary mogul has made it clear that his goal is to crash Trump's presidency.

Moore donated $10,000 to the Public Theater program after it lost corporate sponsors over "Julius Caesar," which seemed to depict President Trump as Caesar getting stabbed to death.

His one man anti-Trump Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender," began rehearsals earlier this month. Moore even created "The Resistance Calendar" of anti-Trump events around the world.

