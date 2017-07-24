Keith Ellison Wants American Health Care to Look More Like Cuba's

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore celebrated reaching 5 million followers on his Twitter account by donating five $1,000 checks to anti-Trump causes.

Moore let five of his followers each pick an anti-Trump cause he announced Sunday evening.

5 million+ Twitter followers! Wow! Thank u! To celebrate, I picked 5 of you to choose an anti-Trump group for me to donate $1,000 to... — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

He later announced the winners of his anti-Trump initiative.

Winner 1: Sandra Benson/@SupaSAN3! Send me a DM of which group fighting Trump, national or local, u want me to send the $1,000 to! Congrats! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

Winner 2: Erin French/@erinf1991! Send me a DM of which group fighting Trump, national or local, u want me to send the $1,000 to! Congrats! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

Winner 3: Cassie Salinas/@csalinas! Send me DM of which group fighting Trump, national or local, u want me to send the $1,000 to! Congrats! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

Winner 4: Ed Adams/@eeadams! Send me a DM of which group fighting Trump, national or local, u want me to send the $1,000 to! Congrats! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

Winner 5:'Liz H Persisting'/@dannyandliz! Send me DM of which group fighting Trump, nat'l or local, u want me 2 send the $1000 to! Congrats! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017

Moore has been a militant activist against President Trump, calling the campaign the "Donald Trump Shit-Show" and the president himself a "wretched, ignorant, dangerous part-time clown and full time sociopath."

The documentary mogul has made it clear that his goal is to crash Trump's presidency.

Moore donated $10,000 to the Public Theater program after it lost corporate sponsors over "Julius Caesar," which seemed to depict President Trump as Caesar getting stabbed to death.

His one man anti-Trump Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender," began rehearsals earlier this month. Moore even created "The Resistance Calendar" of anti-Trump events around the world.

