Lara Trump, wife of President Trump's son Eric, discussed her brother-in-law Jared Kushner's remarks on Monday.

Trump said that Kushner "never sought the limelight" despite having a large role behind-the-scenes in the president's campaign.

"He wanted to clarify... to be as transparent as possible," Trump said.

Trump said everything Kushner has done in regards to the federal investigation have been on-the-level, comparing him to Hillary Clinton's actions during her email scandal.

"Nobody used BleachBit... Nobody destroyed cell phones with hammers," she said.

Clinton, previously under investigation for mishandling of classified information, reportedly used an intensive email server cleaner called BleachBit to erase messages.

"It does feel like the world is against us right now, but we're standing strong," she said of Robert Mueller's special investigation into the president.

Regarding former Press Secretary Sean Spicer's departure, Trump said the former RNC spokesman is "incredible" but that the president thought someone else could handle his messaging better.

