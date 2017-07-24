Jared Kushner: Suggesting Trump Won Unfairly Ridicules Voters

Michael Moore Celebrates 5 Million Twitter Followers With Anti-Trump Donations

In an indignant sermon before a Chicago church, Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) blasted President Trump as "a major criminal" who wants to destroy families and pollute the environment.

Gutierrez spoke of how Trump promised to deport illegal alien "criminals" and others who have entered the country illegally.

"The major criminal that exists in the United States of America is called Donald Trump [and] he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Av at the White House," Gutierrez stormed.

"Someone who takes health care away from 33 million people is a criminal," he said.

Gutierrez blasted Trump for choosing Scott Pruitt to be his EPA administrator, saying the former Oklahoma attorney general "takes orders from polluters and contaminates our air."

He invited the congregation to "take action" and take back the Congress so that Trump could be put before the Senate in impeachment proceedings.

Gutierrez said Trump must be "eliminated... as the president of the United States of America."

In an apparent reference to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and new communications chief Anthony Scaramucci, Gutierrez also slammed Trump for "surrounding himself with Wall Street" financiers.

Watch more above.

'What Is the Crime?!': Lawrence Jones Battles Dem Over Collusion Claims

Keith Ellison Wants American Health Care to Look More Like Cuba's