American Flags on Overpasses Destroyed by Vandals

Jesse Watters hit the streets to ask young people what they know 22 years later about the man at the center of the trial of the century, O.J Simpson.

The former football star captured the nation's attention in 1995 when he skated on charges of murdering his wife Nicole Brown and her male friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson last week drowned out even news about President Trump for a brief moment when he won parole after serving nine years in prison for a 2007 robbery. His release date could be as early as October 1.

One young woman Watters talked thought Simpson might have been accused of sexually harrassing women.

Another remembered Simpson's connection with the Kardashians (Robert Kardashian was his close friend.).

