Kellyanne Conway: Scaramucci Will 'Force the Message' Past the Garbage

At least twelve flags displayed on highway overpasses were vandalized with police still looking for the culprits.

Paul Alegria and others place the American flags on overpasses as a sign of patriotism, a movement that built momentum over time, he told "Fox & Friends."

Alegria said the culprit went to five overpasses and destroyed at least two flags on each.

"We need to think about being Americans first," he remarked, adding that someone would have to have underlying "anger" to destroy the flags.

As Alegria hangs the flags, passing cars honk and give him thumbs up.

"It gives you hope," he said. "It represents all the heartache, all the pain and anguish, millions of lives, families who have been devastated."

"It's the American flag ... It's not political at all," he stated.

Alan Dershowitz: Mueller and Trump Are Like 'Captain Ahab and the White Whale'

Kellyanne Conway: Scaramucci Will 'Force the Message' Past the Garbage

Fmr Navy SEAL Told as a Child He'd Never Walk Again Rejects Victim Mentality