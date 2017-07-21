Protesters Disrupt MN Mayor's Presser on Woman Shot By Cop

Tucker Carlson responded in real time to a criticism from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Waters told Joy Ann Reid on MSNBC that Carlson was misguided in discussing her presidential aspirations with Larry Elder the previous evening.

"They made up this story," Waters said, accusing Elder and Carlson of "trying every way to discredit me."

"You're going to be hearing a lot more from these people who are all aligned around trying to discredit Maxine Waters because she has stayed on Donald Trump's case so much," she said.

Carlson responded by riffing on Waters' constant drumbeat of "impeachment" calls against the president.

"Waters is self-discrediting," he said.

Carlson said Waters has gotten a pass from the media and fellow Democrats for 40 years.

He pointed out how she is "one of the richest people in Los Angeles" representing a much poorer district she doesn't live in.

