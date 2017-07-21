Donny Deutsch: Scaramucci 'Basically a Tire Salesman' with 'No Qualifications'

Conservative writer Ben Shapiro said the University of California at Berkeley is treating him the same way they treated author Ann Coulter.

Last year, a melee ensued when Shapiro visited California State University-Los Angeles.

He said he gave Berkeley ten weeks' notice, only to get an email saying it wasn't a good time to come.

Shapiro said he wasn't given any alternative dates and only vague reasons why he shouldn't come.

He said there are reports that the college has relented and will even cover his fees, but that such reporting was not given to his sponsor, the Young Americas Foundation.

Shapiro said the treatment he is getting is very similar to what Ann Coulter experienced when her May speech was cancelled then postponed and entwined in red tape.

He said he's experiencing somewhat of a "heckler's veto."

