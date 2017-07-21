A U.S. Army veteran spoke out after he was directed to take down an American flag while he tailgated outside an Atlanta Braves game. 

Adam Mourdock said an attendant in a parking lot outside SunTrust Park notified him that the large flag on his truck violated policy.

Mourdock said he was confused by the demand since he's flown the flag without issue in the past. 

"I’m an Army veteran, I fought for the right for Americans to fly their flags, and for someone to tell you you can’t fly it at a baseball game, that's not the right place," he told CBS 46 in Atlanta.

The Braves later apologized to Mourdock, a season ticket holder who goes to many games with his wife and two children. The team said it does not have a policy against flags and the attendant was mistaken. 

