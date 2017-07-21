A U.S. Army veteran spoke out after he was directed to take down an American flag while he tailgated outside an Atlanta Braves game.

Adam Mourdock said an attendant in a parking lot outside SunTrust Park notified him that the large flag on his truck violated policy.

Navy Vet: 'CA City Told Me to Take Down American Flag on D-Day'

Antifa Website Calls for Violence Against Trump Supporters

Pretty confused as to why the American flag had to be taken down from my friends' tailgate. @Braves & @SunTrustPark any answers? pic.twitter.com/xrvMnVqtie — Haley Janas (@HaleyJanas) July 18, 2017

Mourdock said he was confused by the demand since he's flown the flag without issue in the past.

"I’m an Army veteran, I fought for the right for Americans to fly their flags, and for someone to tell you you can’t fly it at a baseball game, that's not the right place," he told CBS 46 in Atlanta.

The Braves later apologized to Mourdock, a season ticket holder who goes to many games with his wife and two children. The team said it does not have a policy against flags and the attendant was mistaken.

Kaepernick-Defending Columnist Calls Nat'l Anthem a 'Pompous Battle Number'

'Silent Coup': Limbaugh Says DC Establishment Is 'Trying to Take Out' Trump

College Students Back Bernie, But Do They Actually Know What Socialism Is?