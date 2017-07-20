O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Accuses ESPN of Fake News Over Tell-All Book

Former Los Angeles Police Detective Mark Fuhrman said "the fix was in" regarding whether O.J. Simpson would be paroled.

Fuhrman said he was "shocked" at how Simpson carried himself during the hearing, arguing with the parole board about the facts of his robbery/kidnapping case.

Fuhrman said the detective who investigated the 2007 Las Vegas robbery involving Simpson told him that the former NFL star knew there were guns present.

Simpson told the board otherwise.

He said Simpson also lied about the memorabilia and family photos being "his" property.

"The parole board was lied to, but it didn't matter," Fuhrman said. "The fix was in. They were going to parole him."

"You're seeing a classic sociopath, a narcissist - maybe even a psychopath," Fuhrman said.

"He cut the mother-of-his-children's ... throat almost through all the way to cut her head off," he added. "It boggles my mind how a man could actually live with that."

Simpson was officially acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman - famously represented by the "dream team" of Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, F. Lee Bailey and Robert Shapiro.

Fuhrman said he doubts that Simpson will abide by his parole for the requisite five years.

