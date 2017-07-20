BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Will Be Released From Prison

Suffolk County police commissioner Timothy Sini said the MS-13 gang was dealt a "huge blow" by the recent arrests of 17 individuals in connection with a string of murders in Long Island, New York.

Six of those arrested are juveniles, Sini announced, and the arrests were in connection with five murders this year.

One of the murders made national headlines in April. Four men were lured to a park in Central Islip, N.Y., by two teenage girls and then ambushed with knives, machetes and clubs by a group of MS-13 members.

'Silent Coup': Limbaugh Says DC Establishment Is 'Trying to Take Out' Trump

'That's Fantasy, I Want to Go Back to Reality': Tucker Battles Immigration Activist

"That was one of the most brutal murders we've had in Suffolk County," said Sini on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

More than 170 suspected members of the street gang, which has its roots in El Salvador and Honduras, have been arrested in the county since Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the area to announce a crackdown in April.

Many of the gang's members are in the U.S. illegally, including eight charged in the newest indictments, Sini said.

Charges were also filed in connection with the murders of two teenage girls, Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas. The two were attacked as they walked home from school in Brentwood last September.

The attack stemmed from a dispute at school between one of the teens and an MS-13 member. The suspected killers were in the U.S. illegally.

Watch the interview above.

Judge Nap: Looks Like Trump Is Trying to Get AG Sessions to Resign

Acting ICE Director Preparing Sanctuary City Crackdown With 10,000 New Agents

Head of Border Patrol Union: 'Energy' Among Agents Is Best I've Ever Seen