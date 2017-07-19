A Senate Democrat who once misrepresented his own military service record is proposing $500 million be spent on a fund for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal's (D-CT) proposed funding would be included in this year's defense spending bill. The senator is also pushing for further sanctions against Russia for its aggression in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has continued since 2014.

Blumenthal has been called out repeatedly by President Trump after he apologized in 2010 for claiming in speeches that he served in Vietnam.

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

On "Fox & Friends," former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie questioned Blumenthal's proposed spending of a half-billion in taxpayer dollars.

He said there's nothing wrong with helping Ukrainian soldiers, but noted the dire needs of our own veterans.

"Who pays for this? The guy making $1,500 a month," said Higbie, noting the average starting salary of a U.S. service member.

Higbie said the "finances of it don't make any sense for the American people," proposing that the $500 million be used for additional programs for injured U.S. service members, the proposed border wall or infrastructure improvements in our own country.

