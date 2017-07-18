“Your paper’s new slogan may read Democracy Dies in Darkness. It should say Journalism Dies at the @washingtonpost” @stinchfield1776. #NRA pic.twitter.com/BmolBOQuX7 — NRATV (@NRATV) July 17, 2017

The National Rifle Association lashed out at the Washington Post in an online video accusing the paper of championing the effort to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.

In the video message, Grant Stinchfield accused the paper of promoting a "radical agenda" and spreading lies about those who disagree.

He said the Post refuses to cover the "extremist beliefs of Carmen Perez [and] DeRay Mckesson" and the Democrats who refuse to condemn them.

"You people do more to damage our country with a keyboard than every NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm," Stinchfield declared. "Your paper's new slogan may read 'Democracy Dies in Darkness.' It should say 'Journalism Dies at The Washington Post.'"

The video came in response to a Post article which called out a previous NRA video message as being "dark." That video from former Navy SEAL Dom Raso was criticized for being politically-charged and barely mentioning firearms.

Last week, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch spoke out to Tucker Carlson on the backlash she received for her own video calling out violent left-wing activists.

Liberal outlets, however, claimed Loesch was threatening violence against the anti-Trump "resistance." Loesch pushed back against the accusations in a New York Times interview.

"I hardly think that condemning violence is inciting violence," she said. "I think the ad is very clear — there are excerpts from actual riots that are included in the ad and that’s exactly what I’m addressing."

