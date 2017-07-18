In a video going viral, a heroic dog ran into the Long Island Sound and pulled a drowning baby deer out of the water.

The dog's owner, Mark Freeley, joined "Fox & Friends" today to tell the full story.

Freeley said he was on his morning walk Sunday in Port Jefferson, N.Y., with his two dogs, Storm and Sarah.

Storm, a retriever, was off-leash swimming and playing when he started to go after something and Freeley noticed a head of a deer bobbing on the surface.

He said he had no idea what Storm was going to do when he reached the endangered animal.

Freeley said he was shocked when Storm clamped down on the deer's neck and began dragging it to the shore.

When Storm reached the shore, he released the deer and began licking her and nudging her with his nose, trying to revive her.

The deer eventually bounced to her feet and ran back into the water, necessitating a second rescue by Freeley and a wildlife rescue agent.

The deer was starving and dehydrated, but is said to be recovering.

The video of the rescue has gone super-viral, having been watched more than 3 million times on the Fox News Facebook page alone.

Watch the full interview with Freeley and Storm above.

