Members of Afghanistan's delegation to the United States' robotics olympiad spoke with Jennifer Griffin about their experience.

President Trump intervened on their behalf to allow them entrance into the States after the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan denied their visas.

Fourteen-year-old Fatemah Qaderyan said she became interested in robotics after seeing robots on television and wondering how they were able to walk.

"It was a question no one answered," she told Griffin at the competition, being held in the District of Columbia.

Another girl told Griffin how much she appreciated being at the competition.

The Afghan girls' robot sorted orange and blue balls during its exhibition.

Griffin said Ivanka Trump was one of those watched the girls work on the same side as the U.S. team.

The girls made a dangerous 500-mile trip through embattled territory in order to fly to the States from Kabul.

