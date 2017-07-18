Age is just a number for this 101-year-old sprinter, who just set a world record for her age group in the 100-meter dash.

Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins made history by completing the distance in 40.12 seconds at the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships at Louisiana State University.

Meet the Dog Who's Going Viral for Saving a Drowning Baby Deer

'They've Had It': GOP Rep. Says Many Constituents See Media as 'Agenda-Driven'

The oldest (101 y/o Julia Hawkins) and youngest (31 y/o Walter Dix) competitors at USATF Masters Championship at #LSU pic.twitter.com/syQN5a3FsN — Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) July 15, 2017

The Louisiana native, who clocked a 39.62 in an event last month, shaved more than six seconds off the previous record for women 100 and older.

Hawkins told The Advocate it was her children who prodded her to enter the sprinting competitions only a year ago.

"At this age, you're not getting better. You're getting worse," she said. "You only have so many 100-yard dashes left. You have to save them."

She credits her longevity to eating right, exercising and spending time with her family.

Before her children entered her in the running events, Hawkins competed for years in cycling events for seniors.

"I missed my nap for this," she joked after the event, explaining she always knew she could run fast from having to race into her house from outside to answer the phone.

Watch the feel-good clip above.

College Students Back Bernie, But Do They Actually Know What Socialism Is?

Napoleon Dynamite? Watters Quizzes Jersey Beachgoers on Bastille Day

Head of Border Patrol Union: 'Energy' Among Agents Is Best I've Ever Seen