Napoleon Dynamite? Watters Quizzes Jersey Beachgoers on Bastille Day

Gutfeld: Democrats Rooted for USSR When it Was Deadly

A North Carolina preacher who serves as the state's NAACP chair said the Twitter photo of Evangelical leaders "laying hands" on President Trump in prayer was "theological malpractice."

Chairman Rev. William Barber II, of the Greenleaf church in Goldsboro said the Evangelical leaders should not have "prayed" with Trump while he is "preying on the most vulnerable."

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

"You're violating the sacred principles of religion," Barber said, calling the incident "a form of theological malpractice bordering on heresy."

Barber took issue with Trump's support for the "very very very extreme agenda" of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) - chiefly the ObamaCare replacement bill.

Media Ridicule Photo of Evangelicals Praying Over Trump

He compared Trump's administration to a corrupt government outlined in the Book of Amos, where he said the Israelites would "sell the poor for a pair of shoes."

Quoting from the passage, he said Trump is similarly "grind[ing] the penniless into the dirt" and "extorting from the poor."

He accused Republican leadership of committing the largest "transfer of wealth on the bodies of black people since the days of slavery" with their health care plans.

Barber said the Trump-Ryan-McConnell agenda is the height of "hypocrisy and sin."

Watch the clip below, and check out more on the media's criticism of Trump's meeting above.

Judge Nap: Trump Jr.-Russia Meeting 'Suspicious,' Should Be Under Criminal Probe

WATCH: Watters Spars With Protester from Violent ANTIFA Group