Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said Congress needs to start working on things they know they can pass.

"We've had six months of patience, it's time to perform," he said, agreeing with Sean Hannity that legislators must get their house in order.

Gingrich said that if Congress cannot pass a comprehensive health care bill, that they should do it in pieces.

"If you can't pass the gigantic bill, tell me what you can pass," he said.

"Get something done that starts to move us away from ObamaCare," Gingrich said.

He said that President Trump has several executive victories he can point to, but that Congress is slowing down the rest of his agenda.

