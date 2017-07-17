Napoleon Dynamite? Watters Quizzes Jersey Beachgoers on Bastille Day

Music icon Kid Rock appeared to solidify his decision to "try a different thing" in a tweet that explained the basics of the platform for his Senate bid.

Last week, in a lengthy social media post, the "All Summer Long" singer blasted critics who saw his announcement that he will seek Sen. Debbie Stabenow's (D-Mich.) seat as a joke and a publicity stunt.

On Monday afternoon, he followed that post with one that laid out what appeared to be his initial platform.

"I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all," he wrote above a link to his website.

The singer - whose real name is Robert Ritchie - is considered a fiscally conservative but socially liberal man.

Ritchie supported Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election and Dr. Ben Carson in 2016.

However, he stopped short of a formal endorsement in 2016.

He said last week that he plans on continuing to write and produce music during his presumed Senate run, saying "it's not a hoax."

"Once again the press is wrong," he said. "Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am, so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax-paying hard-working Americans."

"We the people are sick and tired of their bull****," he wrote.

Kid Rock's assumed campaign website is headlined by an image of the performer sitting in an Oval Office-type room, which is adorned with historical documents and a taxidermied deer.

Watch more about Kid Rock's run above.

