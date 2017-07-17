Morale among U.S. Border Patrol agents is at an all-time high, the president of the National Border Patrol Council said today.

Brandon Judd, the union's president, said agents felt hamstrung for years under the Obama administration's catch-and-release policies at the border.

"Whether you're in the left, right or middle, you have to say this president has done exactly what he's promised to do," said Judd, pointing out the huge drop in apprehensions at the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this month that apprehensions have fallen to a six-year low, likely due to President Trump's aggressive enforcement and promises to deport those who enter the U.S. illegally.

Judd said there is now a "vibe and an energy" among Border Patrol officers that he has never seen in his 20-year career.

"We signed up to do a job and this president is allowing us to do that job," said Judd, expressing hope that the border wall will be built.

