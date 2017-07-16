WATCH: Watters Spars With Protester from Violent ANTIFA Group

A World War ll veteran finally received his Purple Heart on Friday for his service in the U.S. Air Force.

Seven decades later, 2nd Lt. John Pedevillano of College Park, Maryland received his medal at a special ceremony at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia just before his ninety-fifth birthday.

Pedevillano's plane was shot down over Nazi Germany in April, 1944, where he was taken as a prisoner of war in Zagan, Poland until the Allies rescued him in 1945.

He was too humble to demand his due reward for his service when he returned home, but his daughter found his military records and lobbied Congress to recognize him.

“All I can say is I love this country,” the war hero said. “The greatest things of my life was this country and my wife.”

