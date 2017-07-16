College Clears Professor's Controversial Facebook Posts

A mural honoring the Dallas Police Department one year after five officers were fatally shot about a mile away violates the city's code, City Hall told the owner.

Diana Paz, owner of The Last Call Lounge, put up the fence and mural but was told it could not stay up because the fence did not meet city standards.

"We did not ask that any mural be taken down," Dallas City Hall said in a statement. "It has to do with the fact that a fence was built without a permit."

"We're just trying to honor and respect the Dallas Police Department about what happened a year ago," Paz told "Fox & Friends."

"The police officers, they are actually happy with the mural. They like that we show some respect to them, and basically the community has been accepting the mural pretty good," Paz said.

Cities such as Philadelphia have similar large murals in many areas.

Paz said they are looking at a $2,500 fine right now. The fence cost $10,000 to put up, and the artist charged around $8,000 for the painting.

The 25-year-old gunman opened fire on police officers who were protecting Black Lives Matter protesters during a rally against police violence last July.

It was the deadliest day for police officers in the U.S. since the 9/11 attacks.

Paz is scheduled to meet Monday with city officials on the mural.

