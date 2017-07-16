Trump Campaign Donations Increase to $13.9 Million in Second Quarter

Jesse Watters debated a protester from ANTIFA, short for anti-fascism, a group calling for violence against the "Trump- Pence regime."

Kevin from the Boston ANTIFA branch penned an open letter on the anarchist site ItsGoingDown.org urging liberals and progressives to violence to take down President Trump.

The letter claims a rise in "far-Right violence, murder, and arson attacks, which have been almost completely ignored by both the media and the Trump administration."

"It is time for liberals and progressives to lose their illusions about the anarchist movement and our tactics."

Kevin said his group only wants "violence in self-defense from aggression by these racists and xenophobes that come and attack us at our peaceful protests."

"Was it in self-defense when you firebombed a limousine during the inauguration?" Watters asked.

The ANTIFA representative responded with one word, "yes."

"The owner of the limousine is a Muslim immigrant. Were you aware of that?"

"A lot of violence committed by so-called ANTIFA members is actually committed by these right-wingers who basically seek to make us look bad," Kevin told Watters.

"What about when an ANTIFA member stabbed a police horse in the neck with a knife," Watters continued. "Was the horse a racist Trump supporter?"

"Yes," the protester said.

"I didn't know horses could vote," Watters chuckled.

The protester added that the horse is a tool of the police, who have been "increasingly racist and xenophobic" under the Trump administration.

