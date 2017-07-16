Judge Jeanine: Any Politician Would Take 'First Trolley to Hell' if the Devil Offered Opposition Research

Taya Kyle, widow of "American Sniper" US Navy SEAL Chris Kyle praised Special Forces Soldier Sgt. Dana Bowman, the first double amputee to re-enlist in the U.S. Army.

Kyle saw Bowman at Sheridan, Wyoming rodeo this week, where he parachuted in with a huge American flag.

"I loved how all the patriots in Sheridan had their hats off honoring Sgt. Bowman and the flag as he dropped in!" Kyle posted on Instagram.

A post shared by Taya Kyle (@tayakyle) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Kyle's husband was a veteran sniper who served four tours in Iraq before he was murdered on February 2, 2013 by a veteran with PTSD whom he was trying to help. The Clint Eastwood-directed movie "American Sniper" tells his story.

"It was extra special to be there with friends, my kids and my parents," Mrs. Kyle wrote of the rodeo.

