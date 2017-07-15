Religious Freedom Law Firm Demands ABC News Retract Story Calling Them a 'Hate Group'

Host at "The Blaze" Lawrence Jones said that the "tides are changing," and the formula of victimhood will likely not help Democrats win elections anymore.

"This has been a formula where they win, when they do this race-baiting tactic, when they make people feel like a victim," Jones said. "Until Donald Trump they did win elections."

"Black folks have never wanted a handout. They have always been go-getters," Jones said.

"The Republican party has always led the way," Jones said, noting that Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. were Republicans, while the Democrats were the party of the KKK.

Jones said the GOP should change its messaging slightly to show voters how much Republicans have in common with them.

"We should be capturing people in different communities," Jones said, adding that policies like school choice and promoting capitalism are attractive to black people.

