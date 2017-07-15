'Stupid S***': JPMorgan Chase CEO Says DC Gridlock Has Hurt the Economy

Trinity College in Connecticut cleared Professor Johnny Williams's controversial Facebook posts on Friday, saying his language did not violate school policy.

Williams, who is African-American, wrote several posts in June directed against white people. He later received death threats for them and apologized.

"I'm fed the [expletive] up with self identified 'white's' daily violence directed at immigrants, Muslim, and sexual and racially oppressed people. The time is now to confront these inhuman [expletive] and end this now," he wrote in one post.

In another post he used the hashtag, "Let them f***ing die." The professor also linked to an article titled the same thing, which mentioned Senate Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot in June by a gunman targeting Republicans.

The college said the posts are protected by academic freedom rules.

It does not appear there is an immediate threat to campus. Normal campus operations resume on Thurs. June 22. More: https://t.co/XwTVZreV4r — Trinity College (@trinitycollege) June 21, 2017

"Professor Williams will be on leave throughout the fall semester to provide some time and distance from this recent controversy and to allow him to continue his scholarship on race, racism, and academic freedom. The threats of violence against him, his family, and our campus have shaken us all," President Joanne Berger-Sweeney wrote in a statement.

Williams will return to teach at Trinity in January.

