President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron shared a really long handshake today.

Shannon Bream and Bill Hemmer pointed out the marathon presidential embrace, which happened at Bastille Day ceremonies in Paris.

It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade. Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron! pic.twitter.com/1J4vZiy98y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

In the video, Trump and Macron held the embrace for 25-30 seconds, as Trump simultaneously shook the hand of Macron's wife with his left hand.

First Ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron then shared their own extended embrace.

Hemmer noted the back-story behind the moment. When Trump and Macron met the first time at a NATO meeting, the handshake was termed a "tug of war" of sorts.

Macron also made headlines by appearing to swerve away from Trump to first greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in what some saw as a message.

À Bruxelles, unis avec nos alliés de @NATO. pic.twitter.com/7nyaoI8hki — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 25, 2017

The French president later said he viewed the handshake with American president as a "moment of truth" and not "innocent."

"One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones," he said in May.

The president drew criticism in some quarters on Thursday for telling Ms. Macron that she is in "such good shape."

Watch the hand shake above.

