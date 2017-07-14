Trump Defends Don Jr.-Russian Lawyer Meeting: 'Most People' Would Have Attended

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon unloaded on Washington, D.C., gridlock during an earnings conference call today.

Dimon said Capitol Hill lawmakers need to "get their act together" and reform U.S. infrastructure, education and corporate tax structure to remain competitive in the world.

Dimon, who is a member of President Donald Trump’s business council, said the Trump administration could make major breakthrough in those areas, but America has become one of the most "bureaucratic, confusing, litigious societies on the planet."

"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s*** we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said.

On "The Story" tonight, Guy Benson said Dimon's frustration is understandable, since Republicans hold the House, Senate and White House, yet they don't have any significant legislation to show for it.

He noted, however, that it is difficult to get things done in our country by design.

"Our founders designed the Constitution and fashioned it this way on purpose. Other countries have a majority rule parliamentary system, and we don't in a constitutional republic," Benson said. "I think that usually that's a feature, not a bug, of our system, although it can be abused."

Alex Conant said Dimon's remarks about Washington gridlock highlight why Trump won the election.

"Now we have a president who is shaking things up and trying to get things done," Conant said.

He said that Dimon was right to put pressure on lawmakers - including Trump - to push through the policies that got them elected.

