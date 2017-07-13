Trump Defends Don Jr.-Russian Lawyer Meeting: 'Most People' Would Have Attended

Tucker Carlson examined tonight if the "hysteria" over Russian meddling in the U.S. election could end up hurting Americans.

He said that the U.S. has long had a "nuanced relationship" with Russia, which is a world power with massive energy reserves and a nuclear arsenal.

"We've done that because we had to do it, because it was in our best interests," Tucker explained. "Not anymore. Thanks to the hysteria over Trump's election, Russia is now the 'single most evil country in the history of the world.'"

"What's the cost of this hysteria to America right now?" Tucker asked. "We still have a world to run. How much harder is this making it?"

Former CIA officer Brian Dean Wright joined Tucker and said the rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C. and the mainstream media is "either you're with Russia, or you're against it."

He said that international politics is much more complicated and nuanced than an either/or scenario.

He pointed to the Syria, where we have to work - to some degree - with the Russians and even the Iranians to achieve a result that is in our best interests.

Tucker quipped that remarks like that will lead to being accused of "carrying water" for Russia and Iran.

"A lot of people don't understand how foreign policy works," Wright said. "We don't have friends. We have interests."

He said we can collaborate with Russia on the issues where we must, while still holding them accountable for their transgressions, such as meddling in the 2016 election.

"We're losing that nuance," Wright said. "And that's scary for American security in the medium to long-term."

