The daughter of an NYPD officer murdered in the line of duty remembered her mother, who was laid to rest two days ago.

Genesis Villella offered an emotional tribute at the funeral Tuesday, recounting how her mother - 48-year-old Miosotis Familia - gave her a hug and said "I love you" before leaving for work on the day of the attack.

Genesis Villella and children of slain New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia grieve at her funeral at the World Changers Church. pic.twitter.com/bZif3BQqrJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) July 11, 2017

Hours later, Officer Familia - a 12-year veteran of the force - was fatally shot in an unprovoked ambush while she sat in her police vehicle.

"I know that she passed with love in her heart, with our love in her heart," said 20-year-old Villella.

Sitting down with Ainsley Earhardt this morning, Villella said she found out about the shooting at 2:30 in the morning, a few hours after it occurred, when officers came to their home.

"It was the worst day of my life," she said through tears, explaining that she arrived at the hospital to find her mother on life support.

"I said a prayer and I told her that I love her and that I don't want her to leave us," she said.

Villella said she's now taken on the "protector and defender" role for her 12-year-old twin siblings.

"They're taking it really hard. We were all super-close to her, we were in love with her," said Villella.

Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, was on hand as well. The organization is raising money to support Familia's three children.

For more information on how to help, click here.

Watch the full emotional interview above.

