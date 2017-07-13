MA Sheriff Offers County's Inmates to Help Build Mexico Border Wall

Here's How Trump Could Make Mexico Pay for the Border Wall

There could be as many as 12 million illegal immigrants living in the United States and 400,000 could be deported this year, according to the acting ICE director.

Thomas Homan said the number could be even higher, but no one in the country illegally should be "comfortable" right now.

Speaking to Neil Cavuto, Homan said those who cross the border illegally can no longer assume no one is looking for them.

"[President Trump] basically told [us] you can now do your job, you will enforce laws on your books. There's no population of alien that's off the table anymore and we've been waiting on that for a decade now," said Homan, noting that illegal immigrants who pose a threat to public safety will always be a higher priority.

Homan said if you enter the U.S. illegally, you have committed a crime and the law will be enforced "without apology." He also delivered a stern message to the MS-13 street gang in a Daily Caller interview.

"My gang is bigger than theirs and we are going to take them out," he said, adding that the goal is to make good "as much as we can" on President Trump's promise to arrest and/or deport these gang members.

Cavuto told Homan that he's been surprised to see how "pervasive and widespread" the notoriously brutal gang has become.

Homan said it's a "criminal syndicate" that has spread to more than 40 states, making money on prostitution, drugs, sex trafficking and illegal firearms.

"They victimize the communities they live in. They've spread and they've got our attention. ... We're coming after them very hard," said Homan.

Watch the interview above.

Border Wall Could Save Americans Nearly $64 Billion Over 10 Years

AG Sessions: 'Our Goal Is To Destroy MS-13'

Judge Pirro on MS-13 Murders: Obama Immigration Policies Made This Worse