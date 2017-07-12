Trump Jr: 'There's Nothing I'd Ever Do to Endanger This Country'

An Alabama Republican is threatening to fight every spending bill that doesn't fund President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama's Senate seat that was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he joined the Trump administration as attorney general.

In a campaign ad released Monday, Brooks said some establishment Republicans are opposed to the wall, which aims to improve national security and to protect American jobs.

“Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded,” Brooks says in the ad. “We’re going to build that wall, or you’ll know the name of every Republican who surrenders to the Democrats to break my filibuster. I give you my word, and I don’t give my word lightly.”

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Brooks said the House is likely to approve $1.6 billion in funding for a border wall.

He said that when that gets to the Senate, however, that funding will be stripped out of the spending bill.

He argued that Senate Republicans have ceded authority to the Democrats and allowed them to control the GOP agenda.

"They have an archaic rule - it's a filibuster rule - that empowers a minority of Democrats to thwart the will of the majority of the Republicans in the Senate, to thwart the will of the majority Republican House, to thwart the will of the president of the United States, and to thwart the will of tens of millions of voters who sent us to Washington, D.C. to correct some of the damage done by the left-wing policies of the last decade or so," Brooks said.

He said it makes sense for Republicans to use the so-called "nuclear option" to push through legislation with 51 Senate votes, as opposed to the 60 that have traditionally been required to break a filibuster.

"I hope with what you’re bringing to light here today that the American people will rise up, put pressure on the Republicans in the United States Senate to quit messing around, to get rid of the rules that prevent our majority will from prevailing, so that we can have border security, we can have an infrastructure plan, we can have tax reform. Go down the list," Brooks said.

