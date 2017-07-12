Hillary Clinton Models 'Nasty Woman' T-Shirt to Support Planned Parenthood

"Morning Joe" host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough is done with the GOP.

During an appearance Tuesday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" alongside his co-host and fiancee Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough said he is going to be an independent.

Scarborough, who has recently had a series of dust-ups with President Trump, criticized the Republican Party for failing to live up to its promises, betraying their core values and "kowtowing" to the president.

"You have to ask yourself: What exactly is the Republican Party willing to do?" Scarborough said. "How far are they willing to go? How much of this country and our values are they willing to sell out?"

"But aren't you a Republican?" Colbert asked.

"I am a Republican, but I'm not going to be a Republican anymore. I've got to become an independent," Scarborough said to thunderous applause from the audience.

"I want lower taxes, I want less regulations, I want a more competitive economy, I want the government taking less money from me. But not at this price."

President Trump blasted the MSNBC morning hosts on Twitter a few weeks ago, referring to them as "crazy" and "psycho."

Scarborough and Brzezinski then accused Trump aides of trying to blackmail them using a negative National Enquirer story.

