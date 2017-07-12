Trump to Pat Robertson: Putin Would've Preferred 'President Hillary Clinton'

Greg Gutfeld reacted to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough's announcement that he is leaving the Republican Party.

Scarborough made the announcement on "The Late Show" on CBS.

In the 1990s, Scarborough represented the Florida panhandle for several terms in Congress before resigning.

Gutfeld called Scarborough a "weird Matt Perry" who "chases the spotlight until it dims, then he moves on."

He said Scarborough was "sanctimonious" by announcing his departure from a party that appeared to care little that he was a member.

Gutfeld said that "Morning Joke" Scarborough played both sides during the rise of President Trump.

"Joe indulged him, flattered him ... used him to get ratings," Gutfeld said. "When he saw Donald outgrew him, he imploded."

Since Trump's election, Scarborough has referred to Trump as a "goon" and the "greatest liar that has ever sat in the White House."

Jesse Watters pointed out that, with Scarborough's change of party ID, MSNBC no longer has the "talking point" that they employ a Republican host.

