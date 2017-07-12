'You Specialize in Moral Outrage': Sparks Fly as Tucker Battles Romney Adviser on Russia Threat

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said the media is unfairly portraying the Trump administration.

He praised Sean Hannity's interview with Donald Trump Jr. from Tuesday evening.

Gingrich said it was an opportunity for Trump Jr. to state his case regarding the Russian lawyer meeting "without any editing."

He said the media is transfixed on the Trump Jr. meeting while ignoring the alleged collusion between the Democrats and Ukrainians.

"They rush past a bank robbery and grab one of us for jaywalking," Gingrich said.

He compared the media's coverage of Trump Jr. to "The Crucible," an Arthur Miller play about the Salem Witch Trials.

