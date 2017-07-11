Krauthammer: 'Incompetence is Not a Good Defense' for Don Jr

Muslim activist Linda Sarsour defended her call for "jihad" against the Trump administration.

She appeared to say that the "jihad" she referenced was not meant as a call for violence or the like.

Sarsour said at a conference that "ugly threats" against her come from people who tend to "spout anti-Muslim ... beliefs."

She said she is attacked because she is a "Palestinian-American in a hijab."

Radio host Dana Loesch said that, in context, Sarsour's comments are still inexcusable.

Loesch said circumstances surrounding her defense prove she wanted people to know exactly what she meant.

According to Loesch, Siraj Wahhaj, a Bedford-Stuyvesant, N.Y. imam, was honored by Sarsour during her speech.

Wahhaj, born Jeffrey Kearse, is considered an "unindicted co-conspirator" of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Loesch said the conference Sarsour spoke at has featured Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical Islamist who became the first U.S. citizen killed in a drone strike.

