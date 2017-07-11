CA Sheriff: 'Sanctuary State' Law 'All About Sticking It to Trump'

At a rally in Kentucky, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) compared the predicted deaths from the Republican health care bill to the recurrence of a 9/11 attack every year.

"Nobody can predict exactly how many people will die if they lose their coverage. Nobody can make that prediction," Sanders said in Covington, Ky.

Sanders said a new report showed that 23 million Americans will be "thrown off [their] insurance."

"Up to 28,000 Americans every single year could die," he said, comparing that figure to the nearly 3,000 killed by radical Islamic terrorists on 9/11/01.

"That is nine times more than the tragic losses we suffered on 9/11 [which would recur] every single year," he said.

Greg Gutfeld blasted Sanders' comparison, calling the speech a "fib that could lead to real harm."

He wondered aloud whether such rhetoric implied that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), critically wounded by an ideological opponent, "had it coming."

"This kind of hysteria is completely inappropriate," Kimberly Guilfoyle said, asking whether Sanders is saying that the GOP supporters of the bill are "jihadists."

