Author and Navy veteran Malcolm Nance said that President Trump's speech in Poland last week was the "ultimate fulfillment of Usama bin Laden's ideology."

As FoxNews.com reported:

President Trump delivered a staunch defense of Western values during a rousing speech Thursday to thousands of Poles in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square, rallying allies against what he described as “dire threats” to civilization and vowing, “the West will never, ever be broken.” On his second overseas trip as president, Trump voiced confidence in the resolve of Western nations to confront common threats but said allies must remember who they are to topple those challenges. Trump said nations must have the will to protect borders and preserve civilization from those who would destroy it. “Just as Poland cannot be broken, I declare today for the world to hear that the West will never, ever be broken,” Trump said. “Our values will prevail, our people will thrive and our civilization will triumph.”

Nance said on MSNBC that Trump's rhetoric was the attainment of the "clash of civilizations" that the 9/11 conspirator spoke about.

He said bin Laden saw his fighting alongside the Mujahideen in the 1980s against the then-Soviet Union leading to a clash between "his version of Islam" and the West.

"Trump seemed to embody and enshrine the belief that the West should steel itself for a clash of civilizations with other cultures," Nance said.

