'Shame on You:' Activist Who Called For 'Jihad' Against Trump Sparks Clash With Ben Shapiro and CAIR Rep

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that "Television Trump" is very different from the real President Trump.

“As I see it, Television Trump is very different from the real person,” Putin said Saturday at a press conference. “He is absolutely concrete, absolutely adequately perceives the interlocutor, quite quickly analyzes, answers questions or draws from the discussions some new elements.

“As regards personal relations, I think they are established,” the Russian president stated.

St. Louis Drops Minimum Wage More Than $2

The two world leaders met for the first time at the three day G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Their meeting spread to two and a half hours instead of the planned half hour.

Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election was not resolved in the meeting, but the presidents did agree upon a cease-fire in Syria.

Afterwards, the Russian foreign minister asserted that Trump had accepted Putin's denial of election interference, a claim the White House pushed back on.

“There is no basis to believe that Russia interfered in the electoral process of the United States,” Putin said.

Both presidents were optimistic about working together on many issues, such as cyberspace security in the future.

'Ask the President:' Nikki Haley on Penalties for Russian Election Meddling

Marine Vet's Employer Bans His PTSD Service Dog

St. Louis Drops Minimum Wage More Than $2