President Donald Trump sat down with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto this morning at the G20 summit in Germany, saying he still wants the country to pay for a proposed border wall.

After brief remarks, reporters began shouting questions at the two presidents.

"Do you still want Mexico to pay for the wall?" one asked.

It was tough to hear the response but a pool reporter in the room quoted President Trump as answering "absolutely," Shannon Bream explained.

The wall was one of Trump's signature campaign promises, as he repeatedly assured Americans that Mexico would pay for it.

A few months ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) flatly rejected the notion that Mexico would foot the bill.

The president, however, has taken heat from some of his backers - including Ann Coulter - for the lack of progress on the wall.

According to reports late last month, Customs and Border Protection was still reviewing companies' bids to build the 1,900-mile structure.

