Podesta Twitter Rant Calls Trump 'Whack Job,' Denies Keeping DNC Servers From FBI

Eric Bolling called NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio a "despicable, self-dealing clown" for leaving the country the day after a NYPD police officer was assassinated to address far-left anti-Trump radicals in Germany Friday.

"Stop flattering yourself, Bill," the host said. "You're not a social justice warrior."

NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was shot in cold blood while sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx on Wednesday. The mom of three died Wednesday morning in the hospital.

“Make no mistake: Officer Familia was murdered for her uniform and for the responsibility she embraced," NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill stated to his force.

The very next day, Mayor de Blasio took off to Hamburg, Germany to deliver a keynote speech to rioters against capitalism and the G-20 Summit of world leaders including President Trump convening there.

This is not the first time the mayor has seen fit to disrespect cops, Bolling reminded.

Lynch Denies She Made Assurances to Clinton Camp About Email Probe

Right before officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were assassinated in 2014, De Blasio warned his bi-racial son to be wary of New York cops.

As a statement of protest at the time, NYC police officers turned their backs on a screen showing the city's mayor.

This what Patriots think about De Blasio: Police turn their backs on Mayor De Blasio pic.twitter.com/VBvgSx8oCR — Roger Eversole (@Patriot1739) November 17, 2016

"I pray your liberal pals recognize the hole in your soul and never vote for you for anything other than lamest human being on the planet," the host said.

"Don't come back, de Blasio. Don't come back," Bolling said, referencing the New York Post headline which he said "speaks for millions of Americans."

Activist Linda Sarsour Calls for 'Jihad' Against Trump Administration

Loesch Slams 'Fake Feminists' Behind Anti-NRA Women's March

VIDEO: Pres. Trump and Vladimir Putin Meet at G-20 Summit