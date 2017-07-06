Maryland Attorney General: Won't Indulge Trump's Voter Fraud 'Fantasy'

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declined to answer the nagging question of which Democrat is seen as the leader of the party right now.

The question has been posed to several high-profile Democrats recently and none have zeroed in on one person.

McAuliffe, a longtime close ally of the Clintons, said there are "many leaders" of the party when asked about it by MSNBC's Katy Tur.

"Give me a name, governor. Give me a name," she pressed.

McAuliffe would only applaud Democratic governors generally, leading Tur to point out that she's asked the question for months and hasn't gotten an answer.

The Washington Free Beacon put together a compilation of clips of Democrats deflecting the question since President Barack Obama left office.

According to a report this week, Obama has stepped up his efforts to help the party find new leadership and a winning message.

Obama has reportedly had regular phone conversations with DNC Chair Tom Perez and has also met with some lawmakers on a "by-request basis."

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee reacted to McAuliffe's interview this morning, calling Democrats the "Mickey Mouse Party."

He said leading Democrats continue to move further and further left, while others - like DNC chairman Tom Perez - use profanity in an attempt to rally voters to their cause against President Trump.

"They're using profanity to communicate their lack of a message. Profanity is essentially the forcible expression of a feeble mind," said Huckabee.

