Controversial activist Linda Sarsour is calling for a "jihad" against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Adressing the Annual Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention this past weekend, Sarsour attacked the Trump administration and called on the Muslim community to unite against the White House.

"Why, sisters and brothers, why are we so unprepared. Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?” she said, calling for a non-violent "jihad" using words, as opposed to violence.

“A word of truth in front of a tyrant ruler or leader, that is the best form of jihad,” she said.

She said that Muslim-Americans' number one priority should be protecting and defending their communities, not assimilating or pleasing people in power.

“I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad, that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reining in the White House,” she said.

Sarsour was a leader behind January's Women’s March, and she was named a “Champion of Change” by the Obama administration in 2012.

Watch her full address above, and see Asra Nomani weigh in on Sarsour and the anti-Trump movement below.

