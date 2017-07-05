Steyn: Wolf Blitzer 'Basically Put a Horse's Head' In CNN GIF Creator's Bed

Tucker Carlson reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters' (D-Calif.) threat to "take [HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson's] a** apart" by noting she might indeed be qualified to take his job.

Carlson said Waters, a 40-year politician, lives in a 6,000 square-foot mansion worth $4.3 million that is not in her congressional district.

He asked how Waters could afford a home like that in a ritzy neighborhood while solely working as a representative of the 43rd District.

"We should take her seriously on this subject," Carlson said, calling her a "confirmed expert on the question on housing."

He said that while Waters sometimes speaks using racially-charged rhetoric, she lives in a neighborhood that is only six percent African-American.

At the same time she represents a district with the second-highest concentration of African-Americans in California.

"How did Maxine Waters pull off a housing coup like that?" he asked, adding that it "almost qualifies her to be HUD secretary herself."

Waters' situation is similar to that of former Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, who was qualified to run for HHS Secretary Tom Price's seat, despite living a short distance outside the district.

