The Interior Department announced that it will be using the $78,333 given to them by President Trump to revitalize an important Civil War landmark, according to the Washington Times.

Earlier this year, Trump promised to donate his salary to various projects and organizations.

He previously presented a check to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in April, directing that the funds be used by the National Park Service.

Zinke said he would be using the funds to renovate important parts of the Antietam Battlefield Park, located in Maryland a few miles from Harper's Ferry, W.V.

Antietam, known in the South as the Battle of Sharpsburg, took place in September 1862 and was the bloodiest single day in the entire war.

The battle was an important victory for the Union, as it all but stopped the Confederate's first drive toward the North.

More than 5,600 troops alone were killed along a strip of road nicknamed "Bloody Lane," as Union Gen. Israel Richardson met Confederate Gen. Richard Anderson's troops in the peak of the battle.

The announcement came 154 years to the week that the war turned all but completely in the Union's favor, just 40 miles to the north in Gettysburg, Pa.

