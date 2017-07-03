Presidential Knockout: Trump Tweets Video of Himself Beating Up 'CNN'

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer said the media is so against President Trump that they would rather see him fail than succeed and better our country.

"I think that President Trump could come out and cure cancer, and the media would turn around and beat him up over that," Meyer said.

As a veteran, Meyer said one of Trump's biggest accomplishments - which hasn't gotten much attention from the mainstream media - was the Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act.

The legislation will make it easier for the embattled Department of Veterans Affairs to remove bad employees and promote whistle-blowing.

Meyer said it's "incredible" that the VA will finally be held accountable and forced to better serve our nation’s more than 20 million veterans.

"There are a lot of people inside that organization that are part of the bureaucracy, and they're more worried about their job and how to keep their job instead of taking care of veterans," Meyer said.

He added that Trump has also shown his support for the military by appointing real military leaders to key cabinet positions, such as Secretary of Defense James "Mad Dog" Mattis.

"I think that's one of the smart things he's done to help our military and give us a boost in confidence," Meyer said. "Morale's gone up with that man in charge."

